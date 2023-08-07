Loaves & Fishes hosts "Hunger Doesn't Take a Vacation" event

ELLSWORTH -- Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry in Ellsworth kicked off its seasonal "Hunger Doesn't Take a Vacation" campaign this week.
Their goal is to help families put food on the table while their kids are on summer break from school.
The program is put on in partnership with Family First Community Center and Healthy Acadia.
Participating families will get a picnic in a bag with either their choice of hot dogs or hamburgers, potato chips, condiments and everything needed to make s'mores.
The pantry expects to distribute approximately 250 bags this week.
Loaves & Fishes Board of Trustees Member Clyde Cushing II says he hopes this will provide some help during a time that can be difficult for some families.
"Hunger and food insecurity goes year-round and it doesn't really stop, and this an opportunity for us to help out those people that need a little extra," said Cushing II.
If you missed out today, Cushing II says there's still an opportunity to get your bag.
He says Loaves & Fishes will be handing out the bags on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., as well as Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while supplies last.