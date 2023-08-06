BANGOR -- As the Bangor State Fair came to a conclusion on Sunday, so did the four days of eating competitions and this year an unexpected competitor stole the show.
This past week 64-year-old Alan Dill has been dominating the fair's eating competitions, striving for what he calls, the 'grand slam' of eating contests.
"I look at this as a grand slam if I win all four events, as you know a grand slam is hard to do but I'm willing to give it a go," said Dill.
Dill has taken first place in the whoopie pie, hot dog and ice cream eating contests this week and on Sunday he took on the blueberry pie contest.
"Its with a twist from the other contest, this one we're not eating with utensils, or using our hands, we just gotta dive face first into the pie, which is gonna be a new challenge for me," said Dill.
Dill is new to the eating competition scene but says he has been preparing for this his whole life.
"I do have over 64 years of experience of eating, so it does give me an advantage over the younger folk."
He says his key to success is to be efficient and optimistic.
"He was kinda treading water going in there, we looked at the guy with the black shirt and he was getting to the bottom, of course the guy that finished third touched the plate and that was a disqualification, but Alan came to it he had a plan I'm sure," said Jack Gifford who was the event announcer.
Dill certainly had a plan up his sleeves as he finished on top making him the winner of four eating contests.
"Its wonderful, I'm happy to do that and its something we can all celebrate up in Lincoln," said Dill.
He bested contestants Craig Smith and Sean Farmsworth who took second and third.
Dill's total winnings come to a grand total of $200 dollars.
He hopes to take his winning streak with him to the upcoming Dexter Hot Dog Eating Contest where he will be competing the upcoming weekend.
"When he goes home tonight there should be a banner that says welcome back champion," said Gifford