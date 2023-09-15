LINCOLN -- After months of staffing shortages, the Lincoln Fire Department has finally filled a number of vacant positions.

"I was a combat medic in the army, I was a salesman, I've done a lot of retail and a lot of things that didn't feel like the right fit," said Jason Kotara, probationary firefighter for the Lincoln Fire Department. "I am learning but I'm very happy to have the crew that I do."

Jason Kotara is the department's newest member. He's only been on the job for two weeks, but he's already embraced the unique lifestyle.

"My typical day starts at 7 a.m. doing truck checks, going in and making sure everything is good to go on the trucks to get everything ready to go for the day. We do house chores. Three days on, three days off... 12-hour shifts," said Kotara.

In addition to their daily tasks, new recruits take part in on-site training drills -- which the department says helps to transform rookies into fully-fledged firefighters.

"We've been very lucky with training people off the street with no experience and putting the time, effort, and money into training them," said Lincoln Fire Department Captain Jake Hammond. We're not the only department now that takes people off the street -- but for a while that was unheard of."

Kotara still has a long way to go before he completes his training, but in the meantime -- he says excited about every detail of the job.

Recommended for you