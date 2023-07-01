LINCOLN -- The Lincoln Fire Department raced to put out several car fires Saturday -- but there was no emergency.
In a controlled training scenario, crews lit vehicles on fire and responded in full gear to put them out.
According to the department, this helps to prepare firefighters for the reality of an emergency response and keep their skills sharp -- more than other training techniques.
"They make training simulators. It's a big chunk of metal that looks like a car and you feed it with propane. But it reacts different, it looks different, the feel is different. This is real time," said Lincoln Fire Department Captain Jake Hammond.
George Church, a probationary firefighter with the department, has been on the job for just under six months -- and he says that the experience has been valuable to him.
"It's very important so that I can have the confidence when I go out to the interstate or anywhere that there's a vehicle accident. Knowing how to approach it, knowing what to expect, knowing how the gear feels on and how it feels handling that," said Church.
According to officials, the training took place in the midst of a staffing shortage for the department, and they're hoping the event will encourage more people to apply for open positions.
No matter your background, firefighters say that the hands-on training the department offers provides valuable experience for anyone interested in the job.
"If you're holding back because you think you're not experienced, we'll give you the experience. We'll give you the training, we'll get you through it. Please come help, we'll train you," said Hammond.
For those interested in working with the Lincoln Fire Department, firefighters say the best thing to do is stop by and say hello.