PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- A walkway collapse that injured 11 people at an open lighthouse event in Maine was caused by rotted support beams, police said Tuesday.
The collapse at Doubling Point Lighthouse in Arrowsic on Saturday sent five of the 11 hurt to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The visitors were participating in Maine Open Lighthouse Day, in which beacons all over the state are open to the public for tours.
There are no plans for a criminal investigation into the collapse, said Chief Deputy Brett Strout of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office. The lighthouse is closed to the public for an indefinite amount of time, and it’s unclear when it could be reopened or the walkway will be rebuilt.
The collapse of the walkway led to a chaotic scene in which visitors fell tumbling to a mudflat several feet below. Multiple public safety departments from around the area responded.