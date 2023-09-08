HARTLAND -- Emergency crews were called to a crash in Hartland just before Noon Thursday Where they found a 20-year-old man had been partially ejected from the vehicle.
According to first responders on the scene, it appears that the car rolled over and crossed the road, landing on its side. They say they believe speed was a factor.
The occupant was taken to the hospital by Lifeflight with a head injury.
Accident reconstruction was also carried out at the scene of the crash.
We will bring any other details to you when they become available.