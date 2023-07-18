AUGUSTA -- A local playwright has fused art with activism by addressing a major ongoing crisis that has impacted millions.
“I was scared not to have a drug. I was scared not to live a life of crime because I didn't know how to live life in society,” said Marshall Mercer, an outreach leader for Hope Brokers Incorporated.
"The Ahab Inside Me" is not the average blues opera as the rendition of Moby Dick sheds light on the struggles and challenges that stem from addiction.
"It's an inspirational tale of a fishing community and their daunting quest for survival in the face of the opioid epidemic,” said playwright, producer and co-director for The Forty Club Michael Gorman.
Actor Teddy Lytle said his character, Robbie Jr. comes from a family of addiction.
Lytle explains that his own life experiences have inspired his art as he has been on a path to recovery since 2015.
"There are moments where I feel like it's a reflection of the feeling I've felt. It tells this story that is relatable, especially in a location like this where you see a lot of struggle and a lot of heroin overdose,” said Lytle.
The Forty Hour Club, a theater group which partners with local and state organizations like Maine Prison-reentry Network, Link Center and Hope Broker Incorporated.
Gorman said one of the missions behind the play is to break negative stigmas associated with those in recovery.
"I hope it can propel greater understanding in the community and constructive social change,” according to Gorman.
Marshall Mercer is an outreach leader for Hope Brokers Incorporated and has taken on a role in the production.
He notes scene after scene he is connecting to a community that supports him while in recovery.
"I'm challenging myself to get out of my comfort zone and that's the same thing with addiction,” said Mercer.
The Ahab Inside Me premieres Thursday at the Colonial theater in Augusta at 7 p.m.
