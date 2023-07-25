BANGOR -- Despite a national social worker shortage, more non-traditional spaces are adding mental health and social work access.
"Library's have been a source for information and a place that people go to.. To help them solve their problems” said Shavaun Rigler, director of development and public relations for the Bangor Public Library.
The Bangor Public Library has been searching for a social worker candidate since this spring after being awarded $341,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
The funding comes from both Penobscot County and the City of Bangor.
Rigler says adding a social worker to the ranks makes someone available to tackle more complex problems.
"Problems are getting a little more complicated for folks so we looked to see what others were doing and we found that there was a trend in hiring social workers to help fill those gaps,” according to Rigler.
Rigler explains the role will allow the social worker to act as a liaison connecting patrons to over 25 organizations in the Bangor area.
Olivia Scott recently accepted the role as community resource communicator last month.
Scott said this is an innovative way to integrate a social worker into the community.
"Connecting with the different social agencies in Bangor,” said Scott. ”Connecting with our community partners and really getting to know their programs so when I have people coming in and different patrons I can connect them with the person that is best suited to meet their needs."