Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of East Central Maine, including the following county, Penobscot. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 629 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mainly rural areas south of Route 6 and northeast of Burlington. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become dangerous in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&