LEVANT- The Levant Fire Department has some new equipment to help them save lives.
They were one of the first departments in the area to get a hydraulic Jaws of Life.
With ARPA funds from the Penobscot County Commissioners and town funding they have now been able to get a new battery operated set.
Fire Chief Eric Strout said the updated equipment is more powerful and will be a big improvement.
" We can go to work with limited resources. We all know we are struggling to get the resources in the public safety field but with having this set of jaws, battery operated, cuts that time in half but also the manpower challenge that we face," said Stout.
They training to use the new Jaws of Life.
They are putting their old set up for sale.