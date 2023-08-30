WATERVILLE -- It's been four days since John Lessard's body was found.
And the Lessard family is still struggling with the news.
"It's just hard to even wrap our heads around that this happened. This is the last thing that we thought would happen," said Christie Houston, Lessard's sister.
Lessard had been missing since last Monday, when it is believed that he went into the Kennebec River somewhere near the north end of the RiverWalk.
Friends of Lessard also say they still haven't fully processed what's happened.
"I'm just surprised. We're all in shock about it. It doesn't even seem real to me, to any of us," said Sarah Donnell, Lessard's friend and boss.
Houston says information surrounding his brother's disappearance have been scarce.
She says her family is providing a $500 reward for any proof of John's whereabouts prior to him going missing.
"We need real information. No hearsay. I need this closure. My family needs this closure. We need to find out what happened to my brother," said Houston.
Hard-working, determined. These are a few words Houston used in describing her brother.
Donnell echoed those sentiments.
"He was one of the good guys. He was good with people, super patient. I could have him around somebody that was a millionaire or dirt poor and he would treat them the same. He had a big heart," said Donnell.
"I know people know something. I know they do, and they have to come forward. Please, please, please come forward," said Houston.
We reached out to Waterville Police Department regarding a statement on where they are in the investigation but they couldn't comment.
All Major Jason Longley could tell us is that the investigation is still ongoing.