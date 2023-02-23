BANGOR -- "I'm just trying to start a conversation, or maybe just keep on going..."
Acclaimed actor LeLand Gantt will perform "Rhapsody in Black," a one-man show based on his inspirational life story, on Friday at Husson University's Gracie Theater.
"My performance is about a young man's discovery, attempt to assimilate and eventual transcendence of the demon racism. It's how the insidiousness effects of racism works on him, his cycle emotional status, strata, throughout his life," said Gantt.
Gantt's performance explores the issues of racism through his experience growing up in a working-class family in a rough neighborhood where he was exposed to crime and drugs.
"Through a process of self-examination looking deeply into myself and all little corners where all those little nasty things that we don't want to look at reside, embracing them, accepting them and finding humanity in myself that enabled me to see the humanity in the other," said Gantt.
Gantt experienced roadblocks in making his story come to life.
"The one hurdle I actually had was the final moment of a epiphany. When I thought I was finished, I let my wife read it and she said I think there's something missing you're not being completely honest about something. That was the hardest thing in writing it," said Gantt
By the end of his performance, Gantt hopes to spark an open dialogue about racism.
"I want them to examine where they are in the room. What position are you in this room? Which one of these characters might you be? What are you feeling? Why? I want you to feel it. If I relive it, you'll feel it. If I don't relive it, you can walk away. I want to touch you," said Gantt.
The theater will be hosting two shows: a one-hour performance at 11 a.m. That will be followed by a question and answer panel from Gantt himself and a 90-minute performance at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the early morning show start at $10 and $25 for the evening show.
Anyone interested in buying tickets to the show should visit the Gracie's Theater's website or call the box office at 941-7888.