Legislature tables bill that would ban flavored tobacco products statewide

STATEWIDE -- Flavored tobacco products will not be banned in Maine, for this year at least.
The Maine Legislature decided to table the bill to end flavored tobacco sales statewide officially pushing a final decision to next year.
The bill was first introduced in December of last year, and was passed by the Senate in June of this year.
Now, the House of Representatives has decided to table the bill and return to the matter in 2024.
"Tobacco companies have a lot of money to dump into research, development, and marketing," said Flavors Hook Kids Maine Spokesperson Dan Cashman. "They know that 95% of adult smokers start before they turn 21, and they know these flavors appeal to kids."
Flavors Hook Kids Maine, a coalition consisting of public health experts, and community partners, has been the driving force behind the proposed ban.
They say this could help take away the risk of finding these products in high schools and middle schools.
"This isn't removing products universally. It's not prohibition. It's not the war on drugs," said Cashman. "This is meant to reduce the opportunity for kids to get hooked on something that is addictive."
If passed, Maine will join Massachusetts, California, and others who have instituted a statewide ban.