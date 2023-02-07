Senate republicans push for welfare reform

AUGUSTA -- Senate Republicans continued their weekly press conference series Tuesday by addressing the possibility of reforming existing welfare guidelines.

Proposed goals include residency and work requirements in the hopes of promoting the transition back to independence.

Republicans are pushing to limit the duration of benefits on a case by case basis rather than what Senator Eric Brakey calls a "one size fits all approach."

"The whole concept is to get people back to work and not keep them dependent on a system that has really failed them in that effort,” said Rep. Jim Thorne. 

 Legislators say they are also hoping to increase child care resources to help parents get back to work by proposing bills through Maine’s legislature.

 

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022.

The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories.

As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area.

When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule.

If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

