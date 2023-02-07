AUGUSTA -- Senate Republicans continued their weekly press conference series Tuesday by addressing the possibility of reforming existing welfare guidelines.
Proposed goals include residency and work requirements in the hopes of promoting the transition back to independence.
Republicans are pushing to limit the duration of benefits on a case by case basis rather than what Senator Eric Brakey calls a "one size fits all approach."
"The whole concept is to get people back to work and not keep them dependent on a system that has really failed them in that effort,” said Rep. Jim Thorne.
Legislators say they are also hoping to increase child care resources to help parents get back to work by proposing bills through Maine’s legislature.