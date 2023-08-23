SPRINGFIELD -- After rumors surfaced of an alleged paramilitary group forming in Maine with a self-professed Nazi at the helm, State Senator Joe Baldacci and other lawmakers are now searching for ways to address it.
The town of Springfield is a small community with only a few hundred residents, but as of late its become the home of a growing controversy.
In May of 2022, the Anti-Defamation League reported the leader of the neo-nazi organization Blood Tribe, Christopher Pohlhaus, was purchasing a large plot of land in the town.
Recently, talks of Pohlhaus allegedly training a paramilitary group on the premises began to arise and those talks have not gone unnoticed by Maine legislative leaders.
"Part of the reason I'm speaking out is to make sure that everyone is alert" says state senator Joseph Baldacci
Earlier this week, Baldacci submitted a bill to the Revisers Office that would tighten Maine's paramilitary laws.
Maine does currently have laws in place that ban the forming and use of a paramilitary, but Baldacci's bill, if passed, would strengthen those laws and ban paramilitary training as well.
Baldacci says, "They have to engage in this paramilitary as well with the intent to cause civil disorder. Civil disorder can be a threat, violence, or a threat of violence against individuals or property."
Many other legislators on both sides of the aisle have since spoken out condemning the alleged paramilitary group.
"What they're proposing to do and their silent, well not so silent protest in front of the statehouse is deplorable. It doesn't stand up to Maine values. Certainly, as a caucus we don't support that and I don't think any member of the legislature supports that," says senator Mike Harrington of Sanford.
However, according to Pohlhaus himself, Baldacci's proposed bill and other legislative plans will do very little to impede his mission of a sovereign white ethno state.
Pohlhaus says "Its really got nothing to do with me. Nothing to do with me and nothing to do with what I'm doing. And its not going to stop me at all."
Pohlhaus claims Blood Tribe is not a paramilitary group and any legislation aimed at banning one will do very little to stop their agenda.
Instead, he describes Blood Tribe as an aryan mission team focused on spreading their racist message through online forums and in-person meet-ups.
"It does not matter," states Pohlhaus, "If they want to take all of my- I'm not a gun dork. If they want to take all of my guns. Take'em. I don't care because I can still run my mouth. See what I'm saying? None of this stuff effects me."
When it comes to Pohlhaus' speech and message, lawmakers say very little can be done to silence him or curtail his group's activities.
Harrington says, "You know, I'm vehemently opposed to everything they're saying, but there are certain constitutional guardrails that do allow for their freedom."
Only time will tell how the controversy will evolve and we'll keep you updated as we learn more.