AUGUSTA -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports firefighters show higher rates of certain types of cancer than the general population.
A state legislator has introduced a bill to reduce cancer rates among them.
LD-516, "An act to reduce cancer among firefighters by providing grants for safety equipment" would establish a committee to allocate grant funding to expand safety measures.
Representative Scott Landry said firefighters are exposed to diesel exhaust while trucks are running inside fire stations.
The funding would be used to purchase equipment like heavy duty washers and exhaust systems to decrease health risks.
"It's time to help them clean their equipment and be safe. Firefighters do a lot for us, they put their lives on the line and they have an extraordinary rate of cancer among them,” Said Landry.
Representative Landry said the bill is still under review in an effort to gather more data and specify funding options.
The bill is expected to go before the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee at a later date.