AUGUSTA -- Monday the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee heard testimony for a proposed bill aimed at helping veterans relocate to Maine.
LD-265 is a bill that would increase funding for an organization that provides support for active duty service members transitioning into civilian life.
If approved by the Maine legislature $200,000 would be awarded to organizations recruiting veterans moving to Maine.
"We help translate their military skills and experiences into language that civilian hiring managers are going to understand,” said William Benson, executive director for Boots to Roots. “We're still a small community and you're never more than two or three people away from being connected to anyone in the state, but if you're nor from here that could be a little daunting."
Boots to Roots is a non-profit organization that assists transitioning military members, veterans, and their spouses by pairing them with a peer mentor after relocating to Maine in an effort to help them find meaningful employment.
"Maine doesn't necessarily have a representation for vibrant economic opportunity. They don't know about the great way of life here,” according to Benson.
House Representative leader Maureen Terry introduced the bill in hopes of supporting organizations like boots to roots in their efforts to get the word out about Maine's vibrant and ever growing economic opportunities.
"We're a small state. We're an aging state but we're also awesome. We want to make sure that folks all over the country come here and lay roots here,” said Terry. “Someday down the road a kid will tell the story of how his parents got to Maine and how they became a Maine family."
The bill is set to go into a work session where committee members will further discuss if the initial bill should potentially be amended or approved to head to the house.
If the bill is signed into law by the governor, $200,000 would then be dispersed by the Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management to qualifying organizations in Maine performing outreach.