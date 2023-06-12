Lee Academy Coach and Teacher charged with sexually abusing student

BANGOR -- A former Lee Academy basketball coach and teacher charged with sexually abusing a student made his initial appearance in court today.
Twenty-eight year old Michael Richardson has been charged with five counts of gross sexual assault, and one count of unlawful sexual contact.
Richardson, who had been living in a dorm at Lee Academy according to Penobscot County Prosecutor Chelsea Lynds, turned himself in Friday to Maine State Police when he learned a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Lynds originally wanted his bail set for 25 thousand dollars, but Richardson's defense attorney Jonathan Goodman argued that his bail should be set for 15 thousand dollars instead. District Court Judge Meghan Szylvian agreed to his motion.
According to Goodman, "We're requesting a lower amount of bail. 15 thousand dollars, we believe this is appropriate. I've researched cases in the Bangor area and it seems like in conjunction with what other, more serious allegations with in the last couple years that at 15 thousand dollars, it seems to be a reasonable cash bail in this case."
"From the states perspective he's a threat to the community," said Lynds. "Students, minor students are obviously are at the most vulnerable members of society. Teachers are in a position of trust and the evidence supports overwhelmingly that he took advantage of that power dynamic."
Richardson's next court date is a dispositional conference that is scheduled for September 5th.