AUGUSTA- Majority Democrats in the Maine Legislature are trying to push through a “baseline budget” but lawmakers may have hit a roadblock.
They say that baseline budget will ensure government operations continue in the new fiscal year while leaving the door open to discussions on new spending initiatives later.
The pared-down budget must be adopted by the end of next week for a simple majority-approved bill to go into effect on July 1.
The proposal emerged today after closed-door negotiations between the parties and Democratic Governor Janet Mills over her proposed $10.3 billion, two-year budget.
It prevents Republicans from using a state government shutdown as a negotiating tactic but preserves their negotiating clout for proposals to be considered later.
However, late Friday evening Republicans sent out a statement saying there'd been a breakdown in those budget talks. Oxford State Senator Rick Bennett said they'd stated their priorities, "namely, remembering the Maine taxpayer by giving structured income tax relief targeted toward low and middle income earners. This was flatly rejected by the other party."
Waterford Republican Representative Sawin Millett, who is the House Republican Lead for the Appropriations Committee, added, “I thought we were working well together and I expected an entirely different outcome. In addition to much needed tax reform, Republicans also prioritized workforce participation and restructuring welfare benefit programs that are currently keeping people from going back to work. We offered several iterations of our priorities, came back to the table numerous times in an attempt to find common ground. I am deeply disappointed with the end result. A one-party budget does not protect the best interests of Maine citizens.”