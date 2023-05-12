STATEWIDE -- Maine workers who do not have access to retirement savings options will soon gain access through Maine's very own IRA savings program.
Back in 2021 Governor Janet Mills approved legislation which promotes more accessibility to save for retirement through public and private partnerships.
The program was slated to begin in April 2023 however the bill's original sponsor, Senator Eloise Vitelli, has introduced new legislation asking for additional time to roll out the statewide program.
"We wanted to make sure that we had the changes made to ensure both employers and employees that we were not quite ready to enroll people," according to Vitelli.
The Maine Retirement Saving Program will be accessible to employees who do not have access to a Roth IRA or individual retirement account through their employers.
The retirement savings option will allow those who are self employed or independent contractors to participate as well.
Senator Vetelli explains what measures must be taken prior to the start of the pilot program beginning this fall.
"I mean it's a relatively complex program. It's got some simple elements they needed to find somebody to actually run the investments,” said Vitelli. “They've issued four of five RFP's to look for the professional venders that will actually run the savings programs and do some of the marketing."
Existing federal laws require certain employers to offer retirement programs; however this state level option pushes accessibility for all Mainers, while noting that the program would offer the simplicity of a retirement savings account.
"The number of Mainers who do not have retirement savings and rely on the state.. It is quite large,” said Beth Bordowitz, executive director for Maine Retirement Investment Trust.
"By design the savings accounts belong to the individual. As an individual moves and changes jobs the account goes with them,” said Vitelli.
The upcoming program is set to go live January 2024.
To learn more about Maine retirement savings program visit HERE.