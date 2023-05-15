AUGUSTA -- Lawmakers and environmentalists discussed a bill at the state house in Augusta today that aims to prevent plastic pollution in Maine.
LD 1645, an act to reduce plastic packaging waste is inspired by the U.S Plastics Pact, which is a coalition of businesses, organizations and research institutions committed to eliminating unnecessary plastics.
The bill was discussed further by the environment and natural resources committee Monday.
Representative Lori Gramlich said more than 850 Maine businesses have agreed it's time to move away from plastics that have been deemed dangerous.
"We are all together collectively. We have an opportunity to work on environmental injustice issues and to ensure that we are doing everything we can for our future generations. Because they're right here," said Gramlich.
"Take a small step forward by phasing out two very problematic plastics.. PBC, as known as vinyl and poly styrene in packaging," said executive director of Defend our Health, Michael Belliveau.
Lawmakers say Maine has been a leader on issues related to harmful plastic packaging by enacting bans on plastic bags, plastic balloons and certain food containers.