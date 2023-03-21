STATE HOUSE

AUGUSTA -- Senate republicans are talking about initiatives centered around expanding safety measures in Maine schools.

Legislators report that they plan to focus on infrastructure resources, student mental health and collaborating with the Department of Education.

Lawmakers are suggesting a task force be established consisting of experts in fields like public safety and education.

Senator Marianne Moore said changes have to be made to address the mental health concerns among students.

"Young people in the United States and here in Maine are collectively experiencing a level of distress that calls for action. While the primary goal of schools is academic learning. They also play a major role in shaping mental, physical and social growth," said Moore.

Republicans are suggesting the state foot the bill by utilizing state funds in an effort to lower the financial burden on local municipalities.

 

