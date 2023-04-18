AUGUSTA -- Tuesday the Joint Standing Committee on State and Local Government heard testimony on a bill to expand tik tok restrictions on state devices here in Maine.
Representative Nathan Carlow has introduced legislation that would require the Commissioner of Administrative and Financial Services to adopt rules banning state, executive and judicial employees from using Tik Tok on government devices.
"This bill is important because as we've seen in recent reporting Tik Tok has hidden and unknown capabilities to surveil individuals and to collect data to transmit that data back to the Chinese government,” according to Carlow.
Carlow explains that LD-1007 "an act to ban the video hosting service Tik Tok on all state owned devices" is a necessary extension to Governor Mills existing ban of the app which is limited to the state's executive branch.
"The difference between what the administration did and what this legislation is proposing is that my bill will make this law for all departments of state governments,” said Carlow. “Due to the separation of powers the governor can not direct what the legislature tells its employees to do nor can the governor direct what the judicial employees can do."
Everyday users are asking why do lawmakers care. Some are still in the dark about past reports where users' data could allegedly be shared with Chinese authorities.
"If an individual wants to use this application they should do so at their own risk.. But this application has the hidden and unknown capability to take the data on that user's phone and to send that to the Chinese government,” said Carlow.
Carlow said there has not been any opposition towards the bill at this time.