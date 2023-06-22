AUGUSTA -- The Maine Senate and House passed a bill that will ensure Wabanaki nations benefit from future federal laws.
LD 20-04 would begin the process of placing the Wabanaki tribes in Maine on the same footing as more than 500 federally recognized tribes across the united states.
Currently, the tribes in Maine must ask to be specifically written into federal beneficial laws that all other tribes across the country can automatically access.
LD 20-04 would flip this by allowing the Wabanaki to access federal laws unless those federal laws expressly exclude them.
Right now Maine tribes miss out on federal funding and other opportunities because of the way the law is written.
The bill does not include the Clean Water Act, Indian Mineral Development Act, Water Quality Act, Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, and others.
These changes were based on negotiations with Republicans.
Penobscot Nation Chief Kirk Francis says quote "Today signifies a landmark victory in the pursuit of Wabanaki self-determination, but also demonstrates the effect of an ever-growing momentum building across the state and across party lines."