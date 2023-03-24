AUGUSTA- Majority Democrats in the Maine Legislature are pushing through a “baseline budget”.
It will ensure government operations continue in the new fiscal year while leaving the door open to discussions on new spending initiatives later.
The pared-down budget must be adopted by the end of next week for a simple majority-approved bill to go into effect on July 1.
The proposal emerged today after closed-door negotiations between the parties and Democratic Governor Janet Mills over her proposed $10.3 billion, two-year budget.
It prevents Republicans from using a state government shutdown as a negotiating tactic but preserves their negotiating clout for proposals to be considered later.