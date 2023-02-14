AUGUSTA -- Senate republicans discussed measures taken to address obstacles Maine's lobstermen are facing following recent attacks from out of state surveys and strict equipment regulations.
"We can't let this issue be lost. I think that constant attention on what's going on is important,” according to Representative House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham.
Legislators gathered together during Tuesday's senate republican press conference to discuss challenges lobstermen often face.
Legislators explain those challenges escalated following negative survey reports from out-of-state organizations like Monterey Bay Aquarium's Sea Food Watch.
"What is more concerning for most of us has been interference in one of our heritage industries from outside groups that care more about right whales than the livelihoods of our people,” said Senator Mairianne Moore. “There's something wrong with that calculus.. Especially when the underlined math is wrong."
Faulkingham said it's time Maine stopped allowing tax breaks to grocers like Whole foods that refuse to support products from Maine's heritage industries.
"I think this is really a statement that the state of Maine and its tax policies aren't going to give benefits to people that are attacking traditional Maine industries,” said Faulkingham.
The Taxation Committee held a public hearing Tuesday where LD-191 an act to amend the laws regarding certain business equipment tax benefits, which would remove state tax benefits to businesses like Whole Foods which have black-listed the sale of Maine lobster.
Democratic Senator Troy Jackson said he has initiated efforts to aid Maine's lobster industry and supports bipartisan efforts to continue pushing for critical solutions.
"The first day of the session I sponsored a joint resolution against whole foods that we passed. I open it up to my republican colleagues to be on board with it,” said Jackson.