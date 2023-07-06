AUGUSTA -- Proponents of the bill that would increase tribal rights gathered at the State House Thursday morning ahead of a last-ditch effort to override the Governor's veto that would restore access to federal laws benefitting the Wabanaki Tribes.
"It gives the tribes a benefit to the federal laws that have been passed in benefit of the tribes. Her fighting against the efforts of this really puts the state and tribal relations in a tough position," said Representative Aaron Dana of the Passamaquoddy Tribe.
Despite having support from both Republicans and Democrats, the two sides failed to get the necessary two-thirds votes to override the Governor's decision in a 84-to-57 vote.
''I'm feeling really disappointed and heartbroken. I think the State of Maine has missed an opportunity to take an important step forward with the Wabanaki Tribes in our relationship," said Sonja Birthisel, a supporter of L.D. 2004.
L.D. 2004 would have changed state law, allowing tribes to benefit from federal laws they are currently excluded from regarding land use environmental matters and self-governance.
Those in opposition say the language of this bill was rushed.
"I am happy the veto was sustained. This bill was very rushed. It was printed and went through Committee in a very short matter of weeks without input from municipalities that have a great interest in it," said Representative Jennifer Porier of Skowhegan.
Despite the bill's failure, supporters say the fight for equality is far from over.
"Let's just work together and do what's right, the humane thing and give the Wabanaki Tribes the ability to self governance and give us the ability to either succeed or fail on our own terms," said Representative Dana.