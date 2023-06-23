AUGUSTA -- "I felt the committee did great work and I was pleased that the House voted out the report," said Democratic Senator Anne Carney of Cape Elizabeth.
"If this law goes through, somebody decides that they don't want them [a baby] for whatever reason, they can just kill them. And that's what it is... It's killing babies," said Republican Representative Jack Ducharme III of Madison.
24 hours after the house voted in favor of L.D.1619, legislators expressed their feelings surrounding the chaotic night.
"I know that the house has been working really hard. I respect all the hard work that's going on and we're ready to do the work that comes in the Senate," said Senator Carney.
"To see that they didn't have the vote, they tabled the bill for five hours after they said it was going to be a 30-minute break in order to twist arms and threaten people and bully people in order to get the votes to pass this in the wee hours of the evening. Some legislators had to leave and they couldn't be present for the vote. I mean that's not how the process works," said Republican Senator Eric Brakey of Auburn.
In spite of a divided legislature, Mainer Abbie Strout-Bentes is pleased with the outcome.
"This bill is really important for Mainers to get the healthcare they need around pregnancy in our state without having to travel to Colorado or other states to access the care they need," said Strout-Bentes.
Speaking to lawmakers, they say L.D. 1619 has a chance to be voted on by the Senate as early as this evening.