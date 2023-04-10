BANGOR -- Following conflicting federal rulings regarding the abortion pill, lawmakers and advocates in Maine are speaking out.
Democrats are saying science supports the continued use of the drug -which first received FDA approval back in 2000.
On Friday, a federal judge in Texas ordered a hold on abortion medication, Mifepristone despite more than two decades of approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
However, another federal judge from Washington state ordered U.S. authorities not to make any restrictions on the drug, two conflicting rulings which put access to the medication in limbo.
"Very upsetting. It is based on a political agenda. It is not based on safety concerns or medical science. It is purely politically motivated,” said Aspen Ruhlin, the community engagement coordinator for Mabel Wadsworth Center.
According to Planned Parenthood, women can take abortion medication within 11 weeks of pregnancy.
Mifepristone is usually paired with misoprostol.
Health professionals report the secondary drug can stand alone if access to mifepristone is eliminated.
"Even without mifepristone we still have medication available legally and safely,” said Ruhlin.
Lawmakers in Maine are chiming in as the mixed ruling could potentially affect states across the country even those that have continued to legalize abortion.
"Those rights will be protected to the best of our ability. A federal ruling makes some changes.. That we don't have as much control over,” according to Representative Maureen Terry.
Abortion medication has been prescribed through telehealth even in states that have banned abortion.
Anti-abortion advocates have disputed the use of telehealth services to be used to access abortion medication via mail.
Republican Representative Reagan Paul has proposed LD 1249, an act to provide quality care by prohibiting physicians from prescribing telehealth abortion inducing drugs here in Maine.
"Telehealth is one of the things that we learned so well over the pandemic of how important it is in general. But especially for us a primarily rural state,” said Terry.
The clash in rulings could result in the final decision to be made in the supreme court.
There are currently eight abortion bills proposed by Maine's legislators at this time.