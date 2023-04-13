AUGUSTA -- Legislative leaders meet in the Statehouse's Hall of Flags to recognize April as Organ Donation month here in Maine.
To honor the month, a slew of speakers, including but not limited to Governor Janet mills, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and representatives personally affected by organ donations all spoke about the importance of signing up to be an organ donor.
Bellows says, "Anyone can sign up to be an organ donor. Anyone can save a life. There is such a need and you could make that difference, give someone a few more years with their kids or their grandkids. It doesn't matter who you are, where you live in the state, how old you are, you should sign up today to get that read heart on your license."
According to Governor Mills, 1,325 lives were saved in New England from organ donors last year alone.
If you would like to become an organ donor, you can register for the program at the state Bureau of Motor Vehicles or visit here.