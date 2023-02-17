When you dial 911, the expectation is that within minutes, first responders including the police will arrive.
But police chiefs say what the public doesn't see is that their departments are stretched thin because of staffing issues.
So while they do what they have to do to keep answering the calls, in most departments those challenges are taking their toll.
In this installment of our Law Enforcement Town Hall, we ask some of our communities' top cops 'are they understaffed' and if so, why?
At the beginning of our conversation I asked, "Show of hands who among you would list staffing as either the biggest issue facing your department or top 3?...Ok so that’s all of you."
Police departments from Bangor, Brewer, Bucksport, Veazie, Ellsworth, and Belfast all the way to Gorham tell us they are either just getting to the other side of exhaustive hiring processes, or are still struggling to hire.
"We’re still really understaffed. The detective division has openings. Patrol has openings," said Sgt. Jason McAmbley of Bangor PD.
Belfast Police Chief Chief Robert Cormier said, "When I took over in May we were down six positions and since then I’ve been fortunate we’ve been able to fill all of them but it was really a team effort all summer long."
Bucksport Chief Sean Gaegan said, "We’ve been understaffed on and off for about a year."
"In the six years that I’ve been the chief exclusively, we’ve been down every year, year after year," said Ellsworth Chief Police Glenn Moshier.
It’s a frustrating problem with multiple factors fueling it. Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt also teaches criminal justice at Husson University.
He says that negative public perception is turning young people away from his profession.
"What I hear from a lot of people is they, that it is becoming less appealing to them now because of that, the negative publicity associated with law enforcement and what’s going on on a national scale," Moffitt said.
They say the rise in mental health and homelessness related calls is also off putting to potential recruits.
"You go on one mental health call for the day, which is now considered police work they say, and it could take you three or four, half your shift on that one call so and I just don’t think that people who want to be police officers and the definition of a police officer they’re just not interested in doing that," said Chief Gaegan.
There’s also been a shift in priorities. Gone, they say, are the days when officers stayed with the same department for decades and clamored for overtime. Now, the demand for a better work life balance and higher pay have bred more turnover.
Veazie Police Chief Mark Leonard said, "Loyalty isn’t what it used to be. When you went to work for an agency you stayed there for your entire career and now its really, what I’m seeing anyways, is where can I get the most money, the best benefits, and the most time with my family...This generation is very interested in working 40 hours, weekends and nights off. Those would all be great if it happened but as we know we are a 24 hour a day seven day a week business and we have to make sure that we are available when those calls come in."
The calls certainly keep coming in, so what are they to do? In our next installment, we take a look at how these staffing challenges are affecting police departments including the work they do and the work can't get to as a result.