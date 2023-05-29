AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A memorial for Maine’s fallen law enforcement was vandalized and police are looking for answers.
Kennebec and Somerset County District Attorney Meaghan Maloney says the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial was vandalized sometime overnight Sunday into Monday.
Maine Capitol Police are investigating who is responsible.
It is unclear what was vandalized on the memorial.
Maine Capitol Police say many of the fallen officers engraved on the memorial are also military veterans.
The memorial was first dedicated in 1991 and has engraved the names of 88 Maine law enforcement officers.
Governor Mills and others held an annual ceremony to honor them earlier this month.