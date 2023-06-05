Law Enforcement Memorial nearly restored

AUGUSTA -- After two days of cleaning, the Maine Law Enforcement Memorial in Augusta has nearly been restored.
The cleanup comes after the memorial's granite wall was vandalized Saturday morning with spray paint. That wall lists the names of 88 officers who died in the line of duty.
South Portland company Magic Carpet Cleaning and Restoration has been at the scene since Friday, carefully power washing the paint off without destroying the granite.
Former South Portland police sergeant Joseph Dell'Aquila has been helping with the cleanup effort and says he doesn't understand why someone would vandalize the memorial.
"These people gave the ultimate sacrifice to their communities and their state. To damage this makes no sense to me," Dell'Aquila.
Sergeant Dell'Aquila says there will be shadows of where the paint was sprayed but those will go away over time.