BANGOR -- As police departments continue to face officer shortages, we looked into some of the burdens that officers face with the job. Law enforcement officials say that officers report higher rates of depression, burnout and PTSD than the general population given the high-stress situations they often face on the job.
"Hours and hours of boredom, punctuated by sheer terror, that's what law enforcement is," said Bangor Police Departments Public Safety Officer, Sergeant Jason McAmbley.
Law enforcement officials say officers are at an increased risk of negative mental health consequences due to the dangerous nature of their jobs.
"Just the very nature of the job, there's a lot of things that happen where you go from zero to 60 really quick," said Public Safety Director for Brewer Police Department, Jason Moffitt.
According to Moffitt, officers receive psychological training in the academy that is meant to prepare them for the mental burdens they could experience, but they are looking towards further expanding mental health resources.
"We are actively exploring some other programs, we met with one vendor last week listening to a presentation about optimizing officer health, performance and mental health," said Moffitt.
According to law enforcement it's not that there aren't resources available to them but officers are hesitant to reach out for help due to the stigmas surrounding mental health.
"I think there's got to be more acceptance in getting treatment, that if you go to see somebody to talk about your issues that's got to be ok," said McAmbley.
Bangor PD says they have psychologists available for their staff and try to rely on peer support to help each other, but there is still not enough acceptance around seeking aid.
"There's got to be more normalization to it, you break a bone, that takes time to heal, something breaks mentally, its going to take some time to heal," said McAmbley.
They say law enforcement is not the job for everyone, but everyone deserves mental health support.
"Hopefully now with the attention called to it, the additional training the officers get and what we can do as leadership in any department will have a positive affect," said Moffitt.