BANGOR -- More information has been released regarding the Patten man who died while in police custody in March of 2022.
Over a year ago, Jeremy Lau died while in police custody, and ever since then Doug Dunbar has been looking for more answers.
"I just had a sense that there was something more to the story than the little bit of information that was made available by law enforcement," says Dunbar.
Since March of 2022 Dunbar has made multiple requests for the reports on Lau's death and only just recently received them from the attorney general's office.
From the reports, Dunbar believes something just doesn't line up.
He says, "I would encourage people to look at these records and make their own conclusions."
According to the autopsy report, Lau's cause of death was sudden cardiac death following restraint in a prone position and taser deployment while acutely intoxicated by the combined effects of methamphetamine, fentanyl and buprenorphine.
The same report states the manner of death is homicide due to attempted subdual by police during self-destructive psychotic behavior.
According to an interview done by state police with one of the EMS workers who responded to the call, Lau was known to be dangerous, having multiple run-ins with police and emergency medical services.
The same interview states this was not the first time Lau was strapped face down to the ambulance backboard saying quote "Randy said they always make sure Lau's head is to the side so he can breathe. Randy said Lau normally talks and states he can breathe." end quote
It should also be noted, according to state police reports, when officers arrived, Lau was brandishing a bat and resisted arrest even after being tased
According to a statement put out by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, the office is currently conducting a thorough internal review of the incident.
The attorney general's office has at this time ruled Lau's death was not the result of criminal conduct by law enforcement.