HOULTON- If you were the victim of a burglary or theft in the Saint John Valley in the last year, authorities may have some good news.
Since the spring of 2020, law enforcement from multiple agencies have been investigating reports of the burglaries and thefts.
They say suspects were developed and they have recovered a large amount of stolen property.
If you were a victim, whether reported or not, police ask that you go to the Fort Kent Police Department at 416 West Street between 11 am and 3 pm on February 20.
Law enforcement will be there to speak with you and will help you identify your property.