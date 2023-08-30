Lack of qualified judicial marshals results in Hancock Court closed to public

ELLSWORTH -- A shortage of judicial marshals, and high profile hearings in Washington County Superior Court forced the closure of the Hancock County Superior Court to the public.
Only closed to the public for one day on August 30th, the courthouse was still open to court clerks and other staff.
According to a Maine Judiciary spokesperson, the practice of moving judicial marshals between courthouses is not uncommon. Especially when a courthouse has nothing significant scheduled, like Hancock County Superior Court was on August 30th.
This does however highlight the reported low number of qualified law enforcement recruits across the state.
We are told that this was a one day closure and the building will be open to the public tomorrow, August 31st.
If you or someone you know is interested in a potential judicial marshal career, click here.