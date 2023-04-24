LACHER

BANGOR -- The family of a Bangor man that has been missing since June has raised a cash reward for information on his whereabouts that lead to him being reunited with his family.

38-year-old Graham Lacher went missing June 6, 2022 when he reportedly fled the grounds of the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.

The reward amount has been increased from $3,500 to $5,000.

Lacher's family wants to raise awareness of the disabled man's disappearance by using data from the Maine Department of Transportation to identify high traffic areas statewide and then place road signs in trafficked areas.

Lacher's family says he is diagnosed as autistic and schizophrenic.

After numerous sightings of individuals that match Lachers description, over a span of 11-months Lacher’s mother Tammy Lacher Scully said "we continue to hope he has survived."

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

Recommended for you