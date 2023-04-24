BANGOR -- The family of a Bangor man that has been missing since June has raised a cash reward for information on his whereabouts that lead to him being reunited with his family.
38-year-old Graham Lacher went missing June 6, 2022 when he reportedly fled the grounds of the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.
The reward amount has been increased from $3,500 to $5,000.
Lacher's family wants to raise awareness of the disabled man's disappearance by using data from the Maine Department of Transportation to identify high traffic areas statewide and then place road signs in trafficked areas.
Lacher's family says he is diagnosed as autistic and schizophrenic.
After numerous sightings of individuals that match Lachers description, over a span of 11-months Lacher’s mother Tammy Lacher Scully said "we continue to hope he has survived."