BAR HARBOR -- In Bar Harbor, time goes by just as fast getting ready for the morning rush, as it does visitors stepping ashore.
In some parts of the state, Labor Day weekend signals an end to the tourism season. But here, tourism doesn't end, it changes.
"The summer-time is more of a steady busyness, where in the fall you just get big pops of busy time," said Side Street Cafe General Manager Bo Jennings. "That affects scheduling and everything that a business has to do to survive."
"Labor Day weekend is the kickoff to our shoulder season," said Glenn Tucker, the Owner of Coastal Kayaking Tours, Acadia Bike, and New England Shore Excursions.
What does shoulder season mean?
It represents the time from after Labor Day weekend until around October. Where demographics change from families to young adults, couples, empty-nesters, and those who have the luxury of a flexible schedule.
"Our off-the-street traffic, our land-based tourism changes. It decreases, but then we get propped up by cruise ships," said Tucker.
"We worked hard both as a town and a state years ago to focus on the fall for the Canada-New England cruise ships," said Ocean Properties and Bar Harbor Resorts Director of Operations Eben Salvatore. "That's our peak cruise ship, in September, October, and that's when we see most ships that come here."
Speaking on the recent visitor impact study, Acadia National Park Public Affairs Officer Amanda Pollock says, "The National Park Service just released a visitor impact study, and it showed that Acadia contributed about 479 million dollars to the local economy."
Pollock and those in and around Acadia have noticed a trend in tourism in the last few years, and it's something that also reflects those who operate downtown. The peak of summer still brings in a lot of people, but now the fall is too.
"We've noticed especially after 2020 and 2021 that the bell curve is starting to flatten out a little bit in these fall months as people are coming up to enjoy the fall foliage and some of the cooler weather down over here by the coast," said Pollock.
"With this beautiful weather, there's going to be a lot of folks coming here so everybody, have a little bit of patience," said Jennings. "Enjoy the drive, roll the windows down, and know when you get here you're going to have an incredible time in Bar Harbor."