ORRINGTON -- After several efforts were made to keep the store open, another local establishment is closing its doors in Orrington. Kozy Korner, which has been a staple to the Orrington community for decades, announced last week to their Facebook page that July 16th would be there last day of business.
"It's been such a staple for the town and the community and now it's like I'm the guy that's locking the doors," said owner Mike LaBrie.
LaBrie says this decision does not come easy, but due to financial and emotional burdens he could no longer keep the store running. He says that the COVID-19 pandemic - like many small businesses - impacted them greatly.
"I chose to keep the store open and going for the town even though it was a financial burden, I didn't want to be the guy to have to close the town for the store," said LaBrie.
The store formally known as Bob's Kozy Korner was purchased by LaBrie in March 2019, who says the store has been mostly an operating business for over 100 years in this location.
Aside from the pandemic impacting the business, they also endured a fire In February of 2022, which caused them to close for nearly five months. LaBrie says he even hesitated to open again but was hopeful after several renovations were made.
"There's a lot of positives to it, but the bottom line is the stress and the financial and I can't let that continue."
He says the loyalty from his crew has been one of those positives.
"It's a bummer because this is my first job and it's just sad because I've been working for Mike since I've been working," said staff member Trinity Grant. "The customers have been upset that we're closing because this store has been open for a while and since the fire it's been busy because its obviously newer and it looks newer."
The news has caused disappointment throughout the community. However, despite it being in Orrington for so long, the store has struggled to compete with the other convenient store in town.
"It's tough to drive by Freshies every day multiple times and see how busy it is and here I am losing money, it's hard," said LaBrie. "I know people have supported me a lot but the bottom line is it hasn't been enough."
The doors will be closing officially on July 16th as the town begins its old home week celebration. For now, the business remains on the market.