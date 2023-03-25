ELLSWORTH -- Close to 90 middle-schoolers had an early start to their Saturday mornings and their futures at the Hancock County Technical Center in Ellsworth.
The center hosted a learning camp where kids could experience a wide array of career paths first-hand, including automotive technology, early childhood development, culinary arts, and more.
"A sixth-grader may say 'I'm not really sure what I want to do right now,' but if we can expose them to these things now and really get them a hands-on learning opportunity I think it provides us a better step for their future. Maybe a pathway that they find they really have a passion for," said Bill Tracy, Hancock County Technical center director.
The center has offered this camp to students in the past. But, for the first time, it is completely free of charge -- to encourage Maine kids to experience a wider array of opportunities.
Some high school students also took part in the event by sharing their experiences with a younger generation.
"It feels great because I was in their position not too long ago, going 'oh what program do I want to do? Because I want to go to a technical school.' And now, I get to help these kids ignite their passion for technical school," said H.C.T.C. student Cole Merchant. "I mean, I didn't know I liked automotive technology until I came here."
Tracy says that offering kids a head-start goes a long way.
"That's another thing that absolutely warms my heart. Just knowing that they're here, knowing what this could do for our community down the road, and for these students and their futures," said Tracy.