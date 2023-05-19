LINCOLN FIRE

LINCOLN -- Four kids made it out of a house fire safely this morning.

Around 8:35 a.m. the Lincoln Fire Department responded to a home on Edwards Street for reports of the home filling with smoke.

Lincoln fire captain Jake Hammond says 4 children were reportedly home unsupervised when they noticed smoke and quickly called their parents. 

The then parent called 911 immediately.

Captain Hammond says when firefighters arrived they discovered a fire in the walls of the basement.

The fire reportedly spread into the floor-boards which required firefighters to use a chainsaw to get under the floor and extinguish the flames.

"Calling early is really important to us. Another 10-15 minutes and we would have been dealing with another ball game here,” said Hammond. “The kids that were home called their parents first and their parents decided to call 911. Call early if you think something is going wrong.. Because seconds matter for us.”

The fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal's office.

 

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

