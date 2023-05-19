LINCOLN -- Four kids made it out of a house fire safely this morning.
Around 8:35 a.m. the Lincoln Fire Department responded to a home on Edwards Street for reports of the home filling with smoke.
Lincoln fire captain Jake Hammond says 4 children were reportedly home unsupervised when they noticed smoke and quickly called their parents.
The then parent called 911 immediately.
Captain Hammond says when firefighters arrived they discovered a fire in the walls of the basement.
The fire reportedly spread into the floor-boards which required firefighters to use a chainsaw to get under the floor and extinguish the flames.
"Calling early is really important to us. Another 10-15 minutes and we would have been dealing with another ball game here,” said Hammond. “The kids that were home called their parents first and their parents decided to call 911. Call early if you think something is going wrong.. Because seconds matter for us.”
The fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal's office.