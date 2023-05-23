The Kennebec Water District issued a do not drink order on Monday after discovering contaminants had made their way into the water supply.
According to a statement sent out by KWD, the ban has been lifted as of 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.
But why did it happen in the first place?
According to the general manager of the Kennebec water district, Roger Crouse, KWD started to get calls early Monday from customers complaining about a foam coming from their faucets.
It was determined the cause of the foam was a result of backflow from the Waterville Fire Department's equipment while battling the fire at Elm Towers Monday morning.
Waterville fire chief Shawn Esler says, "We have flow meters on the sides of our trucks so we flowed 1,050 gallons of water at a point three solution of foam so we can estimate we entered less than one-gallon municipal water supply".
"Even though it was, you know the volume of foam- firefighting foam was relatively small compared to the tens of thousands- hundreds of thousands of gallons, it's still not acceptable to have some kind of chemical contamination in our distribution system" states Crouse.
Esler contends the reason the backflow happened was because there was no backflow preventer separating the municipal water system from the fire suppression system.
Nevertheless, the city of Waterville was quick to find a solution for those without any drinking water during the ban.
"Part of that solution is making sure that our elderly folks and our low-income folks have access to bottled water for the short duration time at which they may be without the municipal water system", says Esler.
Pallets of bottled drinking water could be found across all of the communities affected by the order for the short time they needed it.