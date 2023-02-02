AUGUSTA -- Will it be an early spring or another six weeks of winter? A group in Augusta says they have the answer.
After rising from his annual hibernation at 10:15 on the morning of February 2, Maine's own Kennebec Kenny greeted visitors and residents at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation this Groundhog Day.
Upon leaving the comfort of his burrow, Kenny was surprised to see his own shadow -- predicting six more weeks of winter for the state.
Megan Stevenson, Administrator at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation, shared her feelings about the groundhog's forecast.
"I'm a summer fan, but I'm a Mainer. So, why not ride out the next six weeks? And, we're looking forward to next February," said Stevenson.
This is the first year the center has held the event, but visitors say they were excited for the new tradition.
Keith Smith, the director of activities at the center, shared why this was the year to wake Kenny from his winter slumber.
"Unfortunately, we can't depend upon Punxsutawney Phil's prediction for Maine -- I mean he's a Pennsylvania groundhog," said Smith. "We needed a more local forecaster, so we've called upon our resident groundhog, Kennebec Kenny, to do the work for us."
Kenny's prediction follows Punxsutawney Phil's reaction in Pennsylvania, where the famous critter provided the same announcement.
While many may flock to the annual event at Gobbler's Knob, Phil's longtime home, visitor Anita Small came all the way from Vermont to see Kennebec Kenny -- driving three-and-a-half hours to witness the Maine groundhog's prediction.
"I feel great. Glad to be here, glad to see Kennebec Kenny for the first time. I hope it's a yearly thing that happens here, I think it's wonderful for the residents," said Small. "I like it cause we like the snow."
After the event, visitors were welcomed into the center to enjoy breakfast treats alongside Kenny.