Assistant News Director

Matt Colson joined the ABC7 and FOX 22 News Team in 2022 as Assistant News Director. Matt is a local and was born in Bangor. He is a proud Brewer High School graduate that went on to University of Maine at Orono to receive a degree in Liberal Arts. Matt has spent over 30 years in television news. He has worked as a Producer, Editor, Assignment Manager, News Gatherer, ENG Technician, Photographer, and now Assistant News Director for WVII and WFVX. Along the way, he has covered the biggest stories, from 9-11 to being at the finish line when the Boston Marathon bombs went off. He has covered Superbowls with the Patriots and World Series runs with the Red Sox. Hurricanes, Nor'easters and scorchers, Matt has covered everything with his camera. Matt is an 8 time nominated, 2 time winner of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Emmy Award. He has also won awards from National Press Photographers Association, Associated Press and Maine Association of Broadcasters. "This is home, why wouldn't I want to share my passion for news with my community? The stories we cover matter to me. I'm from here, I live here and my family has been serving this community for over 60 years."