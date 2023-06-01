ELLSWORTH -- Okay, so we looked up the official first day of summer...and results show it's June 21st this year with the summer solstice.
But with the temps as high as they were today... People were finding some familiar ways to deal with the heat.
Finding a spot in the shade to read a book or just surf your phone might have been in order.
Maybe taking a boat ride on the Union River also?
Or finding the splash pad in Knowlton park was just what you need on this hot day...
No matter what... It felt like summer!