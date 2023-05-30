BREWER -- Brewer police have detained two juvenile suspects for allegedly causing chemical explosions at the Twin City Plaza Dollar Tree and Brewer High School softball field Sunday night.
Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt says the police and fire department and an Orono hazardous materials team responded to reports of what sounded like a gunshot and a strong chemical smell at the dollar tree at around 7:30 P.M. Sunday night.
While investigators were at the Dollar Tree they discovered that a similar device had been set off at the Brewer High School softball field, with an approximate eight minute walking distance between the two scenes.
Evidence was recovered from the softball field and two juvenile suspects were later detained.
According to Moffitt, their ages range from twelve to fifteen and this is not the first time they've been charged with a crime.
In the past several weeks the two suspects have been charged with assault, reckless conduct, violation of house arrest, and an incident where they threw large rocks off an I-395 overpass, one of which went through a car's windshield.
Moffitt says the situation has reached a pivotal point.
"We tend to have more of a rehabilitative type approach but when you have this type of activity going on that's that dangerous and they're not obeying the law basically. They're refusing to abide by their conditions we don't have a whole lot of choice because the public is in danger at that point."
As of Tuesday, the investigation has been turned over to the Fire Marshall's Office, both suspects were transported to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.
No one was critically injured in both the dollar tree and softball field incidents.