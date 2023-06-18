LINCOLN -- A physical assault has led to the arrest of a Lincoln juvenile.
Saturday around 12:51 p.m. officers from the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to an alleged family fight.
Police say based on the severity of the allegations a 17-year-old juvenile has been charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault for strangulation, aggravated reckless conduct, terrorizing, and obstructing report of a crime.
The juvenile was transported to Long Creek Juvenile Development Center in South Portland where they are currently being held pending arraignment.
A second juvenile in the home was charged with assault.
The investigation remains open.