PORTLAND- A jury has delivered a victory for developers of a $1 billion transmission project.

They concluded the developers have a constitutional right to proceed despite being rebuked by state voters.

Jurors were asked to decide a complicated constitutional question — whether enough work was completed in good faith for developers to have a vested right to complete the project before the referendum vote.

Based on the outcome, a state judge is expected find that the referendum was unconstitutional.

The decision will be appealed to the State Supreme Judicial Court for the final say.

The Natural Resources Council of Maine, which opposes the power line, said in a statement  that it was disappointed in the outcome and remains “Sharply focused on achieving a just and equitable clean energy future that works for all Mainers.”

