July's statewide overdose rate down 7.8%

STATEWIDE -- July's statewide overdose fatality rate is down 7.8% compared to July of last year.
This according to Gordon Smith, the Director of Maine's Opioid Response in the Office of Innovation and the Future.
Organizations such as Health Equity Alliance (HEAL), Bangor Area Recovery Network (The BARN), Wellspring Inc., and others gathered to share dialogue about overdose prevention, during the second annual Overdose Awareness Online Forum hosted by Penobscot County Cares.
Over the course of the seminar, suggestions included more available treatment centers, harm reduction centers, Narcan trainings, and the possibility of a mobile methadone pilot.
All of these and more are part of the state's Opioid Response 2023 - 2025 Strategic Action Plan.
"Almost 5,000 clients now on methadone. It is an important medication for those who have gone in that direction, and we'd like to do a mobile methadone pilot in northern Penobscot County," said Smith.
Those who participated in the forum expressed encouragement at the latest statewide statistics, but agreed that more work still needs to be done, saying how they work better when everyone is communicating with one-another on a more frequent basis.