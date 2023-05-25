ELLSWORTH -- A lawsuit attempting to prevent the city of Ellsworth from leasing a new police station has been dismissed.
Last October, the Ellsworth city council voted to sign a 20 year lease for a building that would become the city's new police station.
After the meeting, one of the councilors filed a lawsuit on the grounds that the council did not give the city proper notice about their decision.
As of Tuesday, the case has been dismissed.
Ellsworth city manager Glenn Moshier says he is relieved that the case is over and is looking forward to the possibilities the new police station will bring.
"The judge found that the plaintiffs didn't have standing in order to file the suit and he found that based on that ultimately that they didn't suffer any harm in the action that the council took."