BANGOR -- 36-year-old Jordan David Bishop appeared in Penobscot Judicial Center Monday afternoon after pleading not guilty to charges in connection to a shooting outside Tesoro's Italian Restaurant on Harlow Street in Bangor.
The shooting happened shortly before midnight on May 11, 2019 between Bishop and 57-year-old James Parent of Brewer.
Police records show Bishop appeared to be intoxicated, and urinated on Parent's truck.
The men then got into a confrontation, during which Bishop allegedly shot Parent several times, sending him to the hospital.
"There's the defendant on the right and there's Mr. Parent. See the defendant has a gun in his hands and chases Mr. Parent around the truck and then you'll see up in the corner, you'll see debris and a shell on the ground," said Christopher Almy, the prosecutor of the case.
Bishop is currently facing six counts, including attempted murder, multiple assault charges and reckless conduct of a firearm.
"As the evidence will show shot nine to 10 times with his handgun, and he shot pretty accurately because he shot the person he was trying to kill three times in the back and once in the head," said Almy.
Almy claims the defendant shot parent in retaliation for being assaulted outside the restaurant.
"This is what the case is about, walking away in a huff, mad and without need, returning," said Almy.
Defense Attorney Don Brown argued that his client suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and was not aware of what he was doing in the moment.
"The evidence will show you he has no memory of being there and coming back and interestingly happened in the same spot on the sidewalk where he was beaten up on. He had been beaten and he was afraid and reacted," said Brown."
The trial will continue at Penobscot Judicial Center Tuesday morning.